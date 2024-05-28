Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace Celebrates Cultural Arts Day June 1 on the Freeman Trail

Poets, musicians and visual artists will be among those celebrating cultural arts outside the Haverhill birthplace of poet, newspaper editor and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier.

At each of 13 stops along the half-mile loop of the Freeman Memorial Trail that sweeps around the house and into the woods, artists will practice or display their unique talents in a festival of art and culture.

The celebration takes place on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whittier’s Birthplace is at 305 Whittier Road, just off Amesbury Road (Route 110) in Haverhill.

Participants are advised that sneakers or other sensible walking shoes and some bug spray will increase their enjoyment of the event.

This activity receives financial support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.