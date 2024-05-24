Haverhill Public Library Hosts Chair Yoga Class

You know you should get some exercise, but you’re out of practice or have difficulty with balance or stamina. Chair yoga is an alternative that delivers benefits and can be a move toward a more active lifestyle.

The Haverhill Public Library, at 99 Main St., offers regular chair yoga sessions. It is a choice for older adults who can’t move around like they used to. It can help build strength, improve flexibility, strengthen muscles, reduce the risk of falls, relieve stress, and boost energy. Those are results that people of all ages would enjoy.

The exercises, typically stretching and holding poses, are done either seated in a chair or holding the chair for balance.

The next class is Wednesday, May 29, from noon to 1 p.m., in the library’s Milhendler Room. Registration is not required.