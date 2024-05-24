Eagle-Tribune Owner CNHI Plans to Sell 10 Southern Newspapers

CNHI, the Montgomery, Alabama-based parent company of the Eagle-Tribune and other area newspapers plans to sell 10 southern publications to Carpenter Media Group.

In a statement, the two companies said Thursday they have reached a preliminary agreement for Carpenter to buy 10 newspapers spread across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, as well as a printing plant in Valdosta, Georgia.

The papers include Alabama papers, Athens News Courier, Cullman Times and St. Clair News Aegis; Meridian (Mississippi) Star; and Georgia newspapers Dalton Daily Citizen, Milledgeville Union-Recorder, Valdosta Daily Times, Moultrie Observer, Thomasville Times-Enterprise’ and Tifton Gazette.