Sandown, N.H., Recalls Native Son Who Died in America’s Civil War

A son of Sandown, N.H., who gave his life to preserve our nation’s unity and defend democracy for his own generation and those who followed, will be remembered during the town’s Memorial Day celebration.

Sgt. Daniel Marston, whose mother’s family—the Flanders—had lived in Sandown since before the American Revolution, grew up in town. He ran a local wheelwrights shop, but during the Union’s lowest point in the war, left to fight. He and other Sandown men joined one of New Hampshire’s nine-month infantry regiments. Before a year had passed, his body was returned to Sandown, and he was buried about 1,000 feet from his homestead in the summer of 1863.

Sandown residents and those from the wider area, who would like to learn more about Sgt. Marston’s service and sacrifice, can attend the town’s Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Old Meeting House, 31 Fremont Road. As he does each year, Lt. Col. (ret) Kevin Major will the story of a Sandown veteran. This year’s story is especially poignant not only because Sgt. Marston gave his life, but because it happened more than 150 years ago.

All who attend are asked to show their respect by taking seats by 11 a.m. The Old Meeting House doors will open at 10:15 a.m. with plenty of seating. Sandown Police will close Fremont Road to allow street parking. Seniors and persons with disabilities will be able to park on the Meeting House grounds.

During the service, all veterans in attendance will be recognized. Music will be provided by the Timberlane Regional High School and Middle School choirs, and by Sandown performers Pam and Don Gaudreau, and by Sam Lyons.

There will be no parade this year.