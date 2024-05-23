Conservation Dept. Seeks Further Feedback on Haverhill’s Open Spaces at June 4 Presentation

Haverhill’s conservation department invites residents to an upcoming presentation on how the city manages its public lands, which will include the opportunity to give feedback.

After collecting 850 responses in an online survey, Head Clerk McKayla Arsenault told WHAV they are seeking further input as the department updates Haverhill’s state-mandated Open Space and Recreation Plan, a process that happens every seven years. After a brief presentation, the public can “peruse informational tables and leave comments,” Arsenault wrote in an email. She added she and her colleagues “want to receive real feedback from anyone and everyone.”

The plan is guided by the desires of residents and shapes the city’s approach to spaces under its stewardship, including areas of historical significance, hiking trails, bodies of water and parks, as well as buildings like the library, recreational facilities and the high school pool. Updating the plan means the city can continue receiving state money, which has paid for projects like the playground at Plug Pond and conserving parcels on Crystal Street and Parsonage Hill Road.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Auditorium in the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.