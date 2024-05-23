Ciderfeast New England June 20 Celebrates the Valley’s Apple Heritage

An event designed to broaden familiarity with hard cider makers and artisanal foods is coming again to downtown Haverhill this summer.

“We’re excited to bring back CiderFeast New England for another year,” said Jimmy Carbone, founder of Destination Downtown Haverhill and Craft Haverhill. “New England has a rich apple heritage. This event is a great way to celebrate.”

This is the fourth year for the festival, which includes a tasting event featuring craft hard ciders from some of the area’s top makers. Artisanal foods also will be available.

Tickets are available at crafthaverhill.com. All who attend must be 21 or older with a valid ID. For more information and online tickets, visit the Craft Haverhill website –

CiderFeast takes place on Thursday, June 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

The final roster of craft cider and artisanal food makers continues to grow. Organizers expect ticket holders to have a chance to sample more than two dozen featured ciders/meads and enjoy artisanal food tastings from chefs like La Pizza di Forno, Barrio, Roasted, L’Arche Boston North Culinary, Craic Sauce and others.

So far, top regional cider makers who have committed to participating this year include Eden Ciders, Bird Dog Cider, Spoke and Spy Ciderworks, Ciders of Spain, Ragged Hill Cider Co., Far From the Tree, Salt Box Cider, Andover Cider, Artifact Cider Project, Stormalong Cider, and Farnum Hill Ciders. Craft wine and beer samples will include offerings by Marzae Winery, meads by Moonlight Meadery, 1634 Meadery, and more.