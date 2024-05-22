Updated: Fashion Trendsetters Yolanda Cellucci and Sondra Celli to Address Women in Business Lunch

Fashion icons Yolanda Cellucci and Sondra Celli, mother and daughter, will address members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the public at a different location than originally announced.

They’ll share their stories during a Women in Business Lunch, Thursday, May 30, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall at Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill.

Cellucci created a successful fashion house and bridal center in 1967, which continues as an online store, while Celli has been featured in TLC’s “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding” and its spinoff series “Gypsy Sisters.”

Admission is $35 per person. Registration is accepted online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.