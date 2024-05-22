Methuen Observes Memorial Day with Parade, Ceremonies

Methuen’s Memorial Day observance will start at the American Legion Post 122 on Broadway, and end at VFW Post 8349 on River Street. The parade will wend its way to the World War II monument on Charles Street and Walnut Grove Cemetery’s American Legion monument for brief ceremonies, before returning to the Legion post at 200 Broadway.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars organization picks up the observances at Elmwood Cemetery on North Lowell Street (Route 113) before returning to the VFW post at 26 River St. for sandwiches and soda.

All veterans, active-duty military members, National Guard members, reservists, civic organizations, Scout troops, school groups and clubs are invited to march.

It all takes place on Monday, May 27, beginning at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 122, where coffee and doughnuts will fortify marchers, who form up at 9:30. The parade steps off at 10.

The Elmwood Cemetery observance begins at noon, with lunch at the VFW at 12:30.

Questions can be directed to American Legion Post 122 Commander Tom Hargreaves at [email protected].