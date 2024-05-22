Finegold to Moderate State House Panel Today on ‘Deepfake’ Tech

A panel of experts will explain today how “deepfake” technology works, how its proliferation might affect the digital future and what other states are doing about it.

Participating panelists at the State House presentation are Google Senior Policy Manager Joe Dooley; Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director Geoff Foster; Heather Morton, director of Financial Services, Technology and Communications for the National Conference of State Legislatures; and Amanda Hainsworth, senior legal advisor to Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell

State Sen. Barry R. Finegold, who has filed legislation to require disclaimers when an artificially generated image of a political candidate is used, will moderate the panel.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving and with it, the ability to distort information at lightning speed. I am concerned about the federal government’s pace on this issue and look forward to joining experts in discussing how artificial intelligence—especially deepfake technology—is and will continue to affect the work we do,” said Finegold.

His proposal would require synthetic media, or “deepfakes,” depicting a candidate or political party to include a disclaimer that clearly identifies the media as artificially generated or modified. Candidates could seek civil damages of up to $10,000 against those who post deep fakes in violation of this law.

A real time demonstration is also planned.