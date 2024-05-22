Ceremony Marks 4th Year of Hometown Heroes Tributes

Motorists in Haverhill, whether residents or visitors, have for the last few years seen banners with the images of local veterans hanging throughout the city. This year, the Hometown Heroes banners will again be on full display in time for Memorial Day.

The Haverhill Exchange Club organizes this annual tribute with the city. The Department of Public Works hangs the banners and the office of Mayor Melinda E. Barrett coordinates with the service club to accomplish the task of getting all 125 banners hung.

On Thursday, May 23, the Exchange Club will host the fourth annual Hometown Heroes Ceremony at 2 p.m. in GAR Park, 108 Main St.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair, as seating is limited.

A printed copy showing the locations of all 2024 banners will be available at the ceremony.

A group of dedicated sponsors and partners make it possible for the banners to be displayed through the Hometown Heroes Tribute Program.

Exchange club leaders expressed their appreciation, as well as their pride in “animating a program that illuminates the service and sacrifice of Haverhill’s brave men and women service members.