Whittier Tech Marine Service Technology Students Receive Yamaha On Board Certificates

Fourteen students in the Marine Service Technology Shop at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School earned their Yamaha On Board Certificates last month.

The certificates, which signify that the students are qualified to work on Yamaha boat motors, were awarded April 23 and 24 when Yamaha representative Mike Hussni came to the school.

Hussni also spent time with students, who work under the direction of Marine Service Technology Instructor Mike Murray and offered advice as students asked for tips of the trade. Murray also provided each student with a starter tool kit bag.

“Never be afraid to ask questions. Focus on your skills and work hard. There are many opportunities to grow in this field,” Hussni told students. “You are starting ahead with everything you have learned and will continue to learn from Mr. Murray. The skills he is teaching you will set you up for success.”

Students who earned their certificates were Haverhill sophomores Martin Abreu Alvarado, Daniel Carron, Colby Ferguson-Torrey, Leonidas Flores, Lincoln Gilbert, Daniel Hanshumaker, Liam Hanson, Joshua Lasher and Corey Stafford, sophomore; Rowley freshman Mia Medeiros; Georgetown sophomore CJ Gilbo; Ipswich sophomore Forrest Gonzales; and Amesbury sophomores Connor Hastings and Parker Jolivet.

Whittier launched the Marine Service Technology program following a successful launch in the adult education program. Current sophomores are the first class to make their way through the shop.

Students who choose to pursue the pathway learn how to operate, maintain, repair, rebuild and install onboard systems, as well as hull maintenance and repair, marine canvas fabrication and repair, gas and diesel engine operation and repair, and welding and precision metal fabrication. They also earn relevant certifications, learn how to operate a boat safely and obtain their boating license. Students will have the opportunity to earn their captain’s license during their senior year.