Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s Howard Participates in Panel Exploring Adaptation in Finance

Merrimack Valley Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard was one of three featured panelists during the Cooperative Credit Union Association’s annual CU Accelerate conference earlier this month in Philadelphia. The conference brings together credit union professionals from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Delaware for informative keynote presentations, lectures, panels and networking opportunities.

Howard was a featured panelist during the event’s Adapting for Relevance panel discussion on Friday, May 3, alongside Devon Lyon, president and CEO of Central One Federal Credit Union and Janell Upton, president and CEO of Dover Federal Credit Union.

“CU Accelerate was outstanding. I was so honored to be on this panel alongside my peers, Janell and Devon, discussing topics like fintech, mergers and culture—a subject that is so important to me and our team at MVCU. Even as a panelist, I learned so much from my colleagues and the audience,” Howard said.

The panel focused on the credit union industry’s dynamic technological landscape and offered strategies to help navigate evolving challenges and remain relevant as reliance on digital banking increases. The CEOs discussed the rise of fintech, today’s uncertain economic landscape and the importance of maintaining a positive credit union culture throughout these changes.