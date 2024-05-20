Tilton Elementary Students to Perform for Memorial Day

A decades-long Haverhill tradition continues this year when all John C. Tilton School students take part in the school’s annual Memorial Day celebratory concert.

Music teacher Rebecca May said parents, veterans, and anyone with patriotic spirit wanting to honor veterans’ service and sacrifice are welcome to attend. Red, white, and blue attire is welcome and encouraged, she said.

Tilton students from every grade will gather outdoors on the Hancock Street side of the school for the much-loved musical performance on Friday, May 24, beginning at 10 a.m. Rain date is Tuesday, May 28. There is no school on the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 27.