Tilton Elementary Students to Perform for Memorial Day

By |

Tilton Elementary School (Jay Saulnier file photograph for WHAV News.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

A decades-long Haverhill tradition continues this year when all John C. Tilton School students take part in the school’s annual Memorial Day celebratory concert.

Music teacher Rebecca May said parents, veterans, and anyone with patriotic spirit wanting to honor veterans’ service and sacrifice are welcome to attend. Red, white, and blue attire is welcome and encouraged, she said.

Tilton students from every grade will gather outdoors on the Hancock Street side of the school for the much-loved musical performance on Friday, May 24, beginning at 10 a.m. Rain date is Tuesday, May 28. There is no school on the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 27.

Comments are closed.