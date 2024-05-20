Merrimack Valley Chamber to Host Small Business Recognition Awards

More than a dozen local businesses are up for honors in June as the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce conducts its annual Small Business Recognition Awards Program.

U.S. States Small Business Administration Mass. Director Robert Nelson will be on hand as special guest speaker during the breakfast Friday, June 14, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Renaissance Golf & Country Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill.

Award recipients include Business Assistance, Benefit Advisors Group and Enterprise Center at Salem State University; Hospitality and Tourism, Historic New England and Salem Historical Tours; Discovery/Education, Bradford Christian Academy and Hill View Montessori Charter School; Environmental. Cooperstown Environmental and Sak Environmental; Healthcare, Aspen Hill Rehabilitation, Cedar View Rehab and Homewell Services of Andover; Innovative, Marble Ridge Winery and UMass Lowell Space Science and Technology; Longevity, Opportunity Works and Smith Motors; Manufacturing and R&D, Artisan Chef; and Manufacturing, Techprint.

In addition, Arts & Culture, Craft Haverhill and Methuen Memorial Music Hall; Diversity Owned, Leadhumano and Samaritan Home Care; Non-Profit/Community Service, Alzheimer’s Association and Pyschological Center; Media, HC Media and Studios 15; Perseverance, Ci Works and F.H. Cann and Associates; Retail, Consignment Bridal and Prom and Holland’s Flowers; Service, Norwood Insurance and Roasted Coffee Bar; Veteran-Owned, Mark Hannon of Crown Trophy and Bill Mcfedries of Reel Time Creative Solutions; Wholesale, Donahue Brothers and Highland Wine Company; and Family-Owned Businesses, Boston Chowda, Broadway Tire and Auto, Crack’d Kitchen and Coffee, G’s Texas Southern Flare, Lee’s Seafood At Joe’s Playland, Millennium Cleaning and Ristorante Molise.

Admission is $40 for members and $50 for non-members and may be reserved at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.