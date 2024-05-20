During Haverhill Law Day, McCabe Receives Moody Award, Eastman Liberty Bell

(Additional photographs below.)

Praising community involvement and equality under the law, speakers stuck close to the annual Law Day’s national theme, “Voices of Democracy,” at the Haverhill District Court ceremony last Friday.

With two student musical performances brightening the usually somber halls of justice, the room was packed with the people who keep Haverhill’s legal apparatus running—local and state police, clerks, probation officers, judges and attorneys.

First Justice Cesar A. Archilla set the tone in his opening remarks, calling the law “the great equalizer.”

He said, “Every single person that walks into those doors, is treated exactly the same as the person before them and the person after them, regardless of race, socio-economic status, gender, how much money you have, how much political influence you may wield.”

The first of two awards presented at the event, attorney Chaz Chandler gave District Court Judge Mary F. McCabe the Moody Award, noting how she always respects that defendants have lives outside of their court appearances and praising her thoughtfulness.

A “daughter of Lawrence,” McCabe said she chose to serve Haverhill in part because she learned Associate Supreme Court Justice William H. Moody was born in the city.

“Whether the vibrant downtown or along the river—farms, vineyards, all manner of people and all cultures—it’s a wonderful place to serve people,” she said. “Then, I discovered what this court and its staff was like, and they are a well-oiled machine, and that was at no time more obvious than when I really got to sit here full time, which was during COVID.”

She said it closed only once during the pandemic, leading the state in the “amount of justice it handed out.”

Attorney Tom Tretter presented Pentucket Bank Vice President of Marketing and Communications Leanne Eastman with the Liberty Bell, describing her as a deeply committed member of the community, always to be seen at local events. Raised in Haverhill, Eastman spoke to the value of remaining connected to her birthplace.

“I worked in the restaurant community a little bit, back in the day, and it’s things like, when on a busy Friday night, they run out of ginger ale and can run across the street and ask another restaurant to borrow a box of ginger ale to keep the night going. That’s a community right there,” she said. “It’s knowing who to call when you’re in a crisis, or you need help with something, and the person picks up the phone.”

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, who also grew up in Haverhill, delivered the keynote speech. By way of introduction, attorney Bryan E. Chase said he and Pistone met in the fourth grade, adding “I was talking to Bob earlier, and I said, ‘Bobby, would you ever imagine, when we were kids that we would be in court, this court, today, not in cuffs,” but as an attorney and police chief.

In his remarks, Pistone marveled how John Adams chose to represent the redcoats after the Boston Massacre in 1770. He pointed to the value of equal protection under the law above all, reading a quote from “A Man For All Seasons,” a play by Robert Bolt.

“What would you do, cut a great road through the law to get after the devil, and when the law was down, and the devil turned around on you, where would you hide, with all the laws being flat? This country is painted thick with laws, from coast to coast, man’s law, not God’s, and if you cut them down, do you really think you can stand upright in the winds that would blow then. Yes, I give the devil the benefit of the law for my own safety’s sake.”

He added, “I can tell you that after 28 years of law enforcement, I have unfortunately seen some officers with unhealthy zeal, emotion and confirmation biases attempt to cut great roads through the law to get after the quote-unquote ‘devil.’”