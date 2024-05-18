Golfers Support Disabled Services by Playing in Opportunity Works Golf Classic

A round of golf at Bradford Country Club can help hundreds of Greater Haverhill residents living with disabilities find employment, day programs, community and recreational services, and other programs.

Opportunity Works, a nonprofit organization with headquarters in Haverhill at 671 Kenoza St. and in Newburyport, serves adults from 24 Merrimack Valley and North Shore communities. According to the organization, more than 98 percent of money raised through fundraising and outreach events directly benefit services and programming.

One of those annual fundraisers is the Opportunity Works Golf Classic, played this year at the Bradford Country Club. This year’s tournament is extra special because it celebrates Opportunity Works’ 50th year of providing services that improve the lives of disabled area residents.

For $150 per individual or $600 for a foursome, the entry fee includes 18 holes with carts, a shot gun start, dinner and prizes after the tournament, and 50th anniversary on-course challenges. Raffles will provide added chances to win prizes and will boost the overall total raised.

The tournament begins with check-in at 9 a.m. and official start at 10 on Monday, May 20. To register, visit opportunityworks.org. For those who can’t golf that day, check available sponsorship opportunities on the website.