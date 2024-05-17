MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair May 23 to Present Opportunities in Manufacturing, Health Care, More

Lightspeed Manufacturing, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and others are among those making hires during MakeIT Haverhill’s next monthly job fair May 23.

Lightspeed Manufacturing, which specializes in hardware prototypes and assembly, seeks to fill several positions in product assembly, while Greater Lawrence Family Health Center seeks customer support center and patient services representatives. Other employers on hand include L’Arche Boston North, Opportunity Works, Emmaus, Waystone Health & Human Services, Covenant Health’s Penacook Place and Mary Immaculate, Revise Energy, NRT Bus and Home Instead.

MakeIT Haverhill’s job fair takes place Thursday, May 23, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. The fairs provide a platform for individuals to connect with local employers in a welcoming environment. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

During the event, MassHire will also provide information about training programs, career exploration, job search and resume-building; Haverhill Latino Coalition will register eligible voters; Career Training Academy discusses free job training programs for adults learning English; and the Haverhill Public Library will help visitors obtain a library card, give free children’s books and offer museum passes and bilingual books.