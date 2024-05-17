Author’s Storytime Doubles as Children’s Book Drive Saturday

“Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast” by Josh Funk.

Historic New England, the oldest, largest and most comprehensive independent preservation organization in the United States, will collaborate with Ruth’s House and the Haverhill Public Library for a children’s book drive and storytime featuring author Josh Funk.

Funk will read from his award-winning “Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast” series. Those who attend are asked to bring and donate a gently used children’s book for Ruth’s House as a way to pass on the joy of reading to another family.

Funk is a software engineer and a prolific children’s book author who often blends information from his work life into his stories.

The book drive/storytime is Saturday, May 18, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Funk’s readings will continue until 1 p.m., and the entire event will end by 2.

