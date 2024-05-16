Haverhill Veterans Office Offers Ways to Honor Service on Memorial Day

Haverhill will honor its fallen service members as it does every year with flags placed on veterans’ graves in advance of Memorial Day, and a parade from Kenoza Avenue to Linwood Cemetery with a closing ceremony there on the holiday.

Volunteers who would like to help place an American flag at veterans’ graves are welcome to join members of local veterans’ organizations and Scouts in the task. Veterans Services Officer Jeffrey C. Hollett can help direct volunteers to the locations where help is needed. He can be reached at 978-374-2351, ext. 3910, or in person in his office at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. Flags will be placed on consecutive Saturdays, May 18 and 25. Volunteers are welcome on either day, or both.

Hollett said individuals, businesses, organizations and groups who would like to participate in the parade can contact him for information. Veterans are invited and encouraged to join the parade.

“Any veteran who wants to be in the parade will be in the parade. We will make arrangements for them to ride in a car or other vehicle, or they can march, whatever they prefer,” Hollett said. Those who have already registered for a spot in the parade are putting the final touches on floats, draping bunting on their antique cars, or brushing up on the dance, gymnastic, or karate demonstrations to be performed along the route. Even our four-legged friends can participate. Dogs who are registered with the city are invited to march, too, as long as they are leashed. Some patriotic attire (for dog and owner) is sure to capture the enthusiasm of spectators along the route.

Veterans organizations, bands, Scout troops and other youth groups are encouraged to participate.

Hollett encourages anyone who wants to march or ride in the parade to get in touch with him as soon as possible.

The parade is Monday, May 27. Staging is at 64 Kenoza Ave., adjacent to the Haverhill Fire Museum. Parade participants gather beginning at 10 a.m., and the parade steps off at 10:45.

At the parade’s conclusion, there will be a Memorial Ceremony at Linwood Cemetery. Speakers will include Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and Hollett, who will serve as master of ceremonies. This year, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution will set up 60 chairs for spectators.