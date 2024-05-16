Downtown Haverhill MassHire Career Center Closes Friday in Advance of Move

The downtown Haverhill office of MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center closes Friday in preparation for a future relocation.

The office is operated by Northern Essex Community College and located within the College’s space at The Heights, 160 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

“The goal is to have a space that is more accessible and visible for local job seekers, employees and employers,” college Director of Public Relations Melissa L. Bouse told WHAV.

Meanwhile, those who need services may visit MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center in Lawrence at 420 Common St., Lawrence. Appointments may also be made by calling 978-722-7000.

There will also be a Summer Job Fair Wednesday, June 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College’s Hartleb Tech Center, 100 Elliott St., in Haverhill. Thirty employers were invited.