Bradford’s Callen Cronin Earns Fourth in National Youth Golf Competition

(Additional photograph below.)

Callen Cronin, of Bradford, won fourth place in his age division at a national youth golf competition for seven- to 15-year-olds.

After making it through Drive, Chip and Putt’s three qualifying rounds, kids from across the country demonstrated fundamental golfing skills on the legendary Masters Tournament course in Augusta, Ga., including shooting putts at the 18th hole. As the name suggests, competitors shot two drives, chips and putts Sunday, April 7, before the professional tournament began April 11.

“It’s only six shots for the day, but it’s not even where he finished, it’s the fact that he made it there,” said Kevin Murphy, owner of Bradford Country Club, where Cronin plays. He got to go to Augusta. It’s an incredible place. He got to see the tournament, [do] a practice round the next day. His whole family went down there with him. We’re super proud of him.”

Cronin’s dad, Devin Cronin, compared the youth competition to the Little League World Series.

Watching the Masters every year, the 11-year-old Cronin said he had seen the course many times before. But this was the first time he had stepped foot on it. “The grass is green. There were no bugs in sight, and no birds, no squirrels. It was really cool.” He added he was excited to meet to kids from all over, including Hawaii, Texas and New Jersey.

Cronin got his start playing with his dad at the Bradford club. “I beat you all the time,” he said to his dad, who laughed. The elder Cronin said he used to work at the club full time and still sets up the course on Sundays.

“Callen, since he was a toddler, I’d say two years old, he’s been playing golf,” Murphy said. “Since he could walk, he had a club in his hand. Whether it was a little plastic club or something, he’s always been hanging out with his dad over here since he was a little baby.

At a lunchtime ceremony at the country club, state Rep. Andy X. Vargas presented Cronin with an official state citation for his achievement.