Pentucket Bank Provides up to $20K Donation to Back Exchange Club of Haverhill Scholarships

Pentucket Bank has teamed up with the Exchange Club of Haverhill to provide up to $20,000 in scholarships to class of 2024 graduates.

Scholarships include the ACE Award, recognizing a student who is successful in the face of adversity with a $3,000 scholarship; Youth of the Year, celebrating an outstanding young individual who excels in leadership and academics with a $3,000 scholarship; Book of Golden Deeds, $3,000 scholarship honoring selfless acts of kindness and community impact; and the Young Citizenship, acknowledging students who are honest, hardworking, helpful and fair. These are multiple awards for $1,000 each.

“We are extraordinarily proud to join forces with the Haverhill Exchange Club to provide these scholarships,” said bank CEO Jonathan H. Dowst. “They reward several different categories of leadership among our youth and also, of course, provide funds for them to fulfill their dreams through higher education. Nothing could be more worthwhile to support.”

Founded in 1946, the Exchange Club of Haverhill is one of more than 900 Exchange Clubs across America. Pentucket Bank said it supports their employee’s involvement as members of the Club, which hosts over 30 programs of service in the Greater Haverhill area that are in line with their top missions of Americanism and the prevention of child abuse.