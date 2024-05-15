New Hampshire State Police Arrest Plaistow Man for Allegedly Failing to Timely Provide Vehicle Title

New Hampshire State Police yesterday arrested a 42-year-old automobile dealership owner from Plaistow, N.H., who allegedly failed to provide a provide a certificate of title to a new owner within the time required by law.

State Police said in a press release members of the Troop G Investigations Unit arrested Jordan T. Shallow, an owner of ISellTrux in Hampstead, N.H. They said investigators also determined Shallow failed to mail or deliver a certificate of title or application to the Bureau of Title and Anti-Theft within the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles in Concord more than four months from the date of sale, “far past the time required by state law.”

He was arrested on a warrant without incident and charged with two counts of Anti-Theft Laws: No Title to Transferee and Failure to Deliver Title/Application. Both offenses are misdemeanors.

Shallow is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, June 28, at 8 a.m. in the Sixth Circuit Court—District Division in Concord.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet made reports to police. Anyone with information about this case or potential additional cases is asked to email Detective Christopher J. Prenaveau at [email protected].