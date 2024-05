The Greater Haverhill Arts Association is presenting a Spring Art Exhibit featuring members’ works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, digital art and stained glass.

The display is the latest in the second year of an ongoing series of quarterly exhibits of favorite artworks from the studios of members.

Art is on display to the public through Saturday, May 18, during regular hours in the main floor hallway at Penacook Place, 150 Water St., Haverhill.