Poet Comeau Releases Latest Work, ‘Ivy and the Tyrant’

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau is a WHAV Wavelengths contributor, offering timely and topical wisdom and food for thought.

A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Ivy and the Tyrant

We used to have fun

But after elections it started

By creeping along the foundation

And railings on the porch

Then up doors

Siding and windows

Onto the roof

Family and neighbors

We all tried pulling it off

Experts were called chemicals used

Not a single

Green tendril unstuck

Our house is a prison dome of leaves

And inside it’s getting worse

Breathing’s bad

Darkness everywhere even media

Can’t make it in

My wife like an automaton

Just walks around the basement

With my daughters who cling for life

God help us what did we do

© Raymond Comeau May 2024