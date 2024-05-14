Poet Comeau Releases Latest Work, ‘Ivy and the Tyrant’

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau is a WHAV Wavelengths contributor, offering timely and topical wisdom and food for thought.
A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Ivy and the Tyrant
We used to have fun
But after elections it started
By creeping along the foundation
And railings on the porch
Then up doors
Siding and windows
Onto the roof
Family and neighbors
We all tried pulling it off
Experts were called chemicals used
Not a single
Green tendril unstuck
Our house is a prison dome of leaves
And inside it’s getting worse
Breathing’s bad
Darkness everywhere even media
Can’t make it in
My wife like an automaton
Just walks around the basement
With my daughters who cling for life
God help us what did we do
© Raymond Comeau May 2024