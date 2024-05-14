Merrimack Valley Chamber Hosts U.S. Small Business Administration’s Awards Ceremony

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce member Stephanie Vanderbilt, owner of Coastal Windows and Exteriors in Beverly, was awarded the Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year award during a Friday event hosted by the Chamber.

More than 300 people turned out for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Massachusetts Small Business Awards Ceremony with District Director Robert Nelson, state Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao and state Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

Vanderbilt’s award earned her an invitation to the White House to join other winners from around the country. Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua previously told WHAV the “Washington connection” is Marlene Cintron, appointed by the White House to be regional administrator, overseeing U.S. Small Business Administration programs in the Atlantic Region, and also currently serving as acting administrator for programs in New England.