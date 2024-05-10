Haverhill Gardeners Prepare for Season At Annual Plant Sale

It’s a gardener’s dream: shopping for lovingly hand-raised plants, access to soil testing, and a pre-season tune-up for garden tools, all provided at the Haverhill Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale.

The club’s lone fundraiser for the year, the sale supports the organization’s scholarships and public planting projects.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and small shrubs, until they are sold out. A master gardener will be on hand to test a sample of gardeners’ soil, and club volunteers will clean and sharpen tools for maximum performance in local gardens.

The popular event is a favorite of area gardeners, and items normally sell out quickly.

The sale is Saturday, May 18, beginning at 8 a.m. at Bradford Common, between Church and South Main streets. Arrive early for the best selection. The sale ends when everything is gone.