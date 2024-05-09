Today’s Obituaries: Shirley L. Osgood-Bailey, World War II Plane Spotter, Whittier Birthplace Trustee

Shirley Lucille (Fitts) (Robinson) Osgood-Bailey, 95, of Plaistow, N.H., died on May 6.

Born in Plaistow, N.H., on Sept. 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Vida Mary (Arnold) and Norris Leon Fitts. She was raised in Haverhill and graduated from Haverhill High School in 1946, attended Mount Ida Junior College and graduated with honors from Northern Essex Community College in 1983. She has resided in Plaistow since 1956.

During World War II she spent 500 hours as an Airplane Spotter for the Aircraft Warning Service and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. She retired from AT&T in North Andover after 35 years of service. While there as the travel reservations coordinator for Bell Laboratories, she was President of the Passenger Traffic Association of New England and served on the President’s Council of the National Passenger Traffic Association.

She was a member of the board of trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace, a past president of the Haverhill Whittier Club, and Editor of The Whittier Newsletter. Shirley was also a former member of the Northern Essex Community College Alumni Advisory Board.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Ann Champ and her husband Mark of Chapel Hill, N.C.; son Stephen Norris Robinson and his wife Daune of Danbury, N.H.; daughter Marcia Lynne Drake and her husband James of Plaistow, N.H.; four stepsons, Ralph E. Osgood of Haverhill, David P. Osgood of Merrimac, Philip Q. Osgood of Seabrook, N.H., and James J. Bailey of Tewksbury. She also leaves her seven grandchildren, James Robinson, Candia, N.H.; Michelle Green, Sacramento, Calif.; Timothy Robinson, Leawood, Kan.; Martha Hocutt, Concord, N.C.; Sarah Linayao, Surf City, N.C.; Jonathan Champ, Raleigh, N.C.; Derek Tinkey, Sturgis, Mich.; and her five great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Norma I. Seaman and Natalie E. Goodall and her grandson Stephen Champ. She was previously widowed by husbands Russell F. Robinson, Edward P. Osgood and Arthur C. Bailey.

Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation Saturday, May 11, from 10-11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church 122 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the church. Interment will be held privately.