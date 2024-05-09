Learning English or Spanish? Practice with Others at the Haverhill Public Library

Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. (WHAV News photograph.)

The Haverhill Public Library gives English or Spanish language learners a casual and welcoming place to practice with regular conversation groups.

On Mondays from 6 to 7:30, those who are learning English can converse with native English language speakers. There will be no class on May 27, because of the Memorial Day holiday.

The remaining Spanish language conversation practice for May is from 11 a.m. to noon on the 18th.

Registration is not required for these sessions, which meet in the Milhendler Room.

Worried you won’t have something to talk about? The library regularly screens free movies in the auditorium. Contemporary movies are shown Fridays at 10 a.m., while classic films run on Tuesdays, also at 10 a.m. The theme for May is Best Picture nominees from the 1980s.

The Haverhill Public Library is at 99 Main St.

