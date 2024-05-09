Haverhill’s Gabriella Garozzo Earns Accounting Scholarship

Haverhill’s Gabriella Garozzo, currently a junior at Babson College, won a scholarship for her accounting studies from the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants—or MassCPAs.

Honored at a networking event last night, she was one of 51 students to receive the merit- and need-based Gregory T. O’Gorman CPA Memorial Scholarship. Awards from the organization range from $2,500 to $10,000, and it has issued over 400 since 2006, giving $1.9 million drawn from donations. Open to undergraduate and graduate students, money can be used for tuition, books, interviewing costs and other expenses.

“MassCPAs is committed to fostering a diverse and talented accounting workforce,” said Allie Orlando, director of academic and career development at MassCPAs. “These scholarships address financial barriers and create opportunities for deserving students. We are deeply grateful to our individual and firm donors who share our vision. Together, we are building a stronger future for the accounting profession in Massachusetts.”