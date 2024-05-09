Haverhill Firefighters Quickly Knock Down School Street House Fire; Pet Dog Perishes in Blaze

Haverhill firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire Tuesday night at a two-family School Street home where a pet dog perished.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said firefighters were dispatched, beginning with Deputy Fire Chief Gregory R. Roberts and the crew of Water Street’s Engine 3, led by Lt. John Farrell, just before 8 p.m., to 39 School St.

“They found heavy fire and smoke from the front, left side, first floor,” O’Brien told WHAV. He said there were no residents in the home, but firefighters were alerted to at least two dogs. “Fire had already broken out of the windows on its own, self-ventilation,” he added.

Other crews also responded including Rescue, the ladder truck from Water Street, Engine 2 from Sixteenth Avenue, Engine 1 from High Street and Engine 4 from Bradford. The fire was contained to the first floor where there was “extensive damage,” and smoke damage was evident on the second floor and an attic.

“It was a very good knock down,” O’Brien said, noting the bulk of firefighting took place within 10-15 minutes, followed by double checking and an investigation by local and state officials.

O’Brien said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended gas stove. He said residents will be unable to immediately return to the building.