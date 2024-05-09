Greater Haverhill Chamber to Bestow Honors During 108th Annual Celebration June 6

A city official, community volunteer, business leaders and others are among those to be honored next month when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce holds its 108th Annual Celebration at one of Haverhill’s newest venues.

During the summer kickoff party, Haverhill Community Development Director Andrew K. Herlihy will be presented with the Chamber’s public service award, while Melissa Cerasuolo is honored as community volunteer; Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Executive Vice President Marketing Aimee Tsakirellis, community leadership; and Haverhill Public-Private Partnership Director Allison Heartquist, Chamber director of the year.

The Chamber Service Award goes to North of Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Community Catalyst Award to Northern Essex Community College.

The event takes place Thursday, June 6, from 5-9 p.m., at Bosa Coastal Italian’s rooftop, 160 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Admission is $150 each and includes appetizers, live music, Spacetown Band and a cash bar. Tickets may be ordered online here.