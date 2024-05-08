Whittier Tech SkillsUSA Students Take Home Top Awards in State Competitions

Students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recently found success at the 50th SkillsUSA Massachusetts State Leadership and Skills Conference.

SkillsUSA’s State Leadership & Skills Conference, which took place last month in Marlborough, is the largest gathering of Massachusetts’ future skilled workforce and recognizes excellence in career and technical education. The event brought together more than 3,000 attendees, including students, instructors, industry partners, government officials, administrators and more.

Whittier Tech’s SkillsUSA program was awarded the Chapter Excellence Gold Award during the opening ceremonies with Whittier’s SkillsUSA President Sam Kesten accepting the award. Additionally, the President’s Volunteer Community Service Standard was awarded to Natalie Delano.

Students competed in a variety of competition categories, including Electronics Technology, Business Marketing and Health Occupations, among others.

The “Team Works” team earned gold, advancing to Nationals. Members included David Beltre, a senior from Haverhill, carpenter; Kenny Jimenez, a senior from Haverhill, electrician; Silas Smith, a senior from Haverhill, mason; and Betzy Vazquez Cedeno, a senior from Haverhill, plumber.

Nathaniel Shramko, a senior from Groveland, earned gold in Electronics Technology, repeating his win from last year’s state competition. Shramko will be returning to the nationals this year to compete.

Keara Maldonado, a sophomore from Haverhill, Travis Gates, a junior from Amesbury and Molly McCadden, a junior from Haverhill, won a silver medal in the American Spirit Award competition.

The Career Pathways Business Marketing team—consisting of Owen Brannelly, a senior from Amesbury; Gabriella Ortiz, a senior from Haverhill; and Katharine Rocco, a senior from Newburyport—earned silver.

Caden Roberge, a senior from Amesbury; Thaly Espina, a senior from Haverhill; and Ethan Yagual-Issa, a senior from Amesbury, won silver for their performance as a team in the Design and Visual Communications Career Pathway.

Russell Poor, a senior from Merrimac, earned silver in Baking and Pastry, while Maddie Katzen, a senior from Georgetown, earned silver for her Health Occupations Professional Portfolio. Annie Siliker, a senior from Newburyport, won bronze in Principles of Technology.