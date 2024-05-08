Moore Staffing Services of Methuen Becomes Part of Leddy Group

Moore Staffing Services of Methuen is now part of Leddy Group, joining the network of staffing providers throughout New England.

Since 1980, Moore Staffing Services has been a top employment service for industries like accounting, engineering, healthcare and manufacturing. The company said Leddy Group’s mission of helping people in New England find meaningful work gives Moore Staffing greater capabilities.

“Leddy Group will undoubtedly be an outstanding partner for Moore’s clients, candidates and employees,” said former COO and President Michael Moore. Patty McGrail, senior vice president of Leddy Group, added, “We’re also excited to diversify and continue to grow the Moore Staffing/Leddy Group client portfolio and develop true strategic relationships.”

Founded in 1994, Leddy Group has grown its employment service offerings to span across New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts. Moore Staffing will enable Leddy Group to have an even more personalized presence in the Greater Boston area. McGrail said.

Leddy Group, a division of Work Opportunities, was established in 1994 as a family-owned regional staffing provider. Now an employee-owned company, specializing in administrative, accounting and finance, engineering, human resources, light industrial and skill manufacturing, with jobs ranging from interim, interim to direct and direct hire placements. It also offers HR Consulting services.