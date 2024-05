The Methuen Police Department is planning its Methuen Police Officers’ Annual Memorial Ceremony.

This event honors the memory of all departed members of the Methuen Police Department, as well as all police officers who have lost their lives while serving in the line of duty within the law enforcement community.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and the department welcomes the public to take part Wednesday, June 12, from 6-8 p.m., at the Quinn Building, 90 Hampshire St., Methuen.