Atkinson Congregational Church Debuts Spring Fest

WHAV News Staff By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Atkinson Congregational Church will welcome spring with a celebration of food, fun, family and friends.

Pastor Jim Thomas said the goal of the church’s first-ever Spring Fest is to “provide a festival that’s about community and simply being together. It goes without saying that we’re excited for this event.”

A wide range of activities will take place on church grounds, including dining on fare from a variety of food-truck vendors, arts and crafts fair, and a multitude of offerings of interest to children, from a touch-a-truck event, bounce house, face painting, and games. All ages will enjoy music from a local, five-member band, Splatter Band.

Parking will be in a field next to the church, accessible from the entrance on Meditation Lane in Atkinson, N.H., and will be clearly marked.

An admission fee of $5 for anyone 5 and older will support the church, its missions and ministries, and local food pantries. Children younger than 5 will be admitted free.

Spring Fest will go on rain or shine on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Comments are closed.