Atkinson Congregational Church Debuts Spring Fest

Atkinson Congregational Church will welcome spring with a celebration of food, fun, family and friends.

Pastor Jim Thomas said the goal of the church’s first-ever Spring Fest is to “provide a festival that’s about community and simply being together. It goes without saying that we’re excited for this event.”

A wide range of activities will take place on church grounds, including dining on fare from a variety of food-truck vendors, arts and crafts fair, and a multitude of offerings of interest to children, from a touch-a-truck event, bounce house, face painting, and games. All ages will enjoy music from a local, five-member band, Splatter Band.

Parking will be in a field next to the church, accessible from the entrance on Meditation Lane in Atkinson, N.H., and will be clearly marked.

An admission fee of $5 for anyone 5 and older will support the church, its missions and ministries, and local food pantries. Children younger than 5 will be admitted free.

Spring Fest will go on rain or shine on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.