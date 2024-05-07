State Senate Unveils ‘MassEducate’ Free Community College Plan; Would Start 2025 if Approved

Senate Democrats Monday unveiled plans to make community college free in Massachusetts, starting as early as this fall.

The plan, which will be part of the Senate’s fiscal 2025 budget to be fully unveiled today, would invest $75.5 million to cover tuition and fees for all residents, and offer a stipend to some students of up to $1,200 for books, supplies and other costs.

“I’m thrilled that we have taken access to higher education to the next level, as this initiative will bolster our educated workforce and lay the foundation for generations to come,” Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues said in a statement. “Tuition free community college impacts individuals most in need and whom otherwise would not be afforded this opportunity. It will greatly help to keep our workforce graduates stand ready to meet the challenges of a global economy.”

The Senate budget will also continue fiscal 2024 investments such as $18 million in free nursing programs at community colleges and $24 million that the state is currently investing in free community college for residents over 25.

Gov. Maura T. Healey and the House did not include funding for universal community college in their budget proposals, leaving the Senate’s plans shrouded in uncertainty that won’t be removed until after a final budget is agreed to sometime this summer.

The “MassEducate” proposal was unveiled by top Senate Democrats in Lowell during a visit to Middlesex Community College.

