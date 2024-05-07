Senate Committee to Hear Finegold’s Plan to Regulate Use of ‘Deepfake’ Political Photos

State Sen. Barry R. Finegold’s legislation to restrict fraudulent “deepfakes” in election communications will be heard today by the Joint Committee on Election Laws.

This proposal would require synthetic media, or “deepfakes,” depicting a candidate or political party to include a disclaimer that clearly identifies the media as artificially generated or modified. Candidates could seek civil damages of up to $10,000 against those who post deep fakes in violation of this law.

The hearing will be overseen by Joint Committee on Election Laws Senate Chair John F. Keenan and House Chair Daniel J. Ryan, beginning at 10 a.m., at the State House.