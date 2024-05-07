Haverhill Bank Directors Murphy and Papaefthemiou Receive Separate Community Honors in April

Haverhill Bank is recognizing two of its board members for community contributions that brought public honors in April.

Director Kristin M. Murphy’s, along with her husband Kevin’s, contributions won their induction into the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s coveted 1906 Club, while Director Christos S. Papaefthemiou was presented with one of the two Man of the Year Awards presented by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association Acropolis Chapter 39.

Kristin Murphy, co-owner of Bradford Country Club, joined the board of directors of Haverhill Bank in 2018, while Papaefthemiou became a member following the merger of the bank and Northeast Community Credit Union and the end of 2008.

“One of the many advantages of being a 100% locally owned bank is that board members and staff alike not only are looking out for the best interests of depositors, but also taking active roles in supporting the community in varied other ways,” said Haverhill Bank President Thomas L. Mortimer.

On April 13, AHEPA, where Papaefthemiou also serves as vice president, presented its awards during the organization’s centennial celebration. AHEPA developed and administers 54 units for low-income seniors at its Buttonwoods Avenue complex. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, which describes the 1906 Club as the organization’s leadership giving society, inducted the Murphys on April 18.