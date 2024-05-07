Georgetown Theater Group Stages Final Show of Season

“Making God Laugh,” a play that visits a span of four decades in the life of an ordinary family, begins a nine-day run Saturday to close the Georgetown Theater Workshop’s 2023-2024 season.

An ensemble of local actors and crew from Haverhill, Boxford, Georgetown and beyond deliver a mix of funny moments, relatable situations and heartfelt connection.

Written by Sean Grennan, and directed by Matthew Lundergan. The play will be on stage at the Byfield Community Arts Center May 11 to 19.

Georgetown Theatre Workshop is nearing 50 years providing community theater committed to showcasing local talent.

“This year has been one of our best ever and we have been thankful to welcome many new audience members and theater artists into our community along with stalwart fans and followers,” says workshop President Mary-Liz Murray, “As we close this season and look toward our 50th anniversary, we’re delighted to offer such a down-to-earth and funny show that absolutely anyone can relate to.”

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for seniors and students. Advanced purchase is recommended at gtowntheatre.org/tickets.