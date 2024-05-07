Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Presents 2024 ‘Champion for Youth Philanthropy Awards’

Rep. Andy X. Vargas, Bradford Country Club’s Kristin and Kevin Murphy, Shoe City Hardware’s Edward Chernesky and the Edmund and Betsy Cabot Charitable Foundation recently walked away with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s ‘Champion for Youth Philanthropy Awards.”

Awarded during its third annual 1906 Club donor appreciation event, Vargas received the “Community Advocacy” award for his outstanding advocacy work in service of Haverhill’s youth; the Murphys were awarded the “Philanthropy in Action” award, recognizing their commitment to taking action to support young people in our community; Shoe City Hardware was presented with the “Business Champion for Youth” award in honor of its longstanding club partnership; and the Edmund and Besty Cabot Charitable Foundation won the “Gold Standard” award for its extraordinary, generous support of all aspects of the Club.