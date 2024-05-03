Haverhill Yoga Studio Hosts Makers Market Saturday with Gifts for Mom

Wellness Hot Yoga will host a fundraiser for Emmaus House in which shoppers can find handmade items to give as Mothers Day gifts.

The yoga studio incorporates charitable giving in its regular business model, hosting fundraisers like the one for Emmaus House, which provides services to the city’s homeless, as well as weekly community hot yoga sessions where the only fee is a donation to a nonprofit or organization that provides a service.

More than 10 vendors, each of whom creates a unique set of items, will showcase their talents and offer items for sale. A raffle of items donated by the artisans is also planned. Children are welcome, and will have the opportunity to try their hand at arts and crafts at a special table set up for them.

The Makers Market is on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wellness Hot Yoga, 34 Merrimack St. in Haverhill.