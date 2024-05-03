Fashion Trendsetters Yolanda Cellucci and Sondra Celli to Address Women in Business Lunch

Fashion icons Yolanda Cellucci and Sondra Celli, mother and daughter, are scheduled to address members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as the public at the end of the month.

Cellucci created a successful fashion house and bridal center in 1967, which continues as an online store, while Celli has been featured in TLC’s “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding” and its spinoff series “Gypsy Sisters.”

They’ll share their stories during a Women in Business Lunch, Thursday, May 30, from noon-1:15 p.m., at the Artisan Hotel at Tuscan Village, 17 Via Toscana, Salem, N.H. Admission is $35 per person. Registration is accepted online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.