In Time for Prom Season, Pentucket Students Witness Aftermath of Mock Car Crash Scene

Pentucket Regional High School students witnessed and participated in realistic accounts last week of a car crash with help from the West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac police and fire departments who demonstrated with a mock car accident.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Brenda Erhardt said high school students viewed the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash with a fatal injury and arrest, highlighting the dangers of driving while distracted or while under the influence.

“We hope this experience will help drive home with students the importance of making good decisions this prom season,” said Bartholomew. “Drinking and driving and driving distracted can have life-changing consequences, and we want all of our students to understand that sober reality.”

Police and Fire Departments used two vehicles donated by Salisbury Auto Salvage to stage the mock crash.

The event was organized by the Pentucket Regional High School’s chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, for short, led by teacher John Honer. Student actors played the roles of those involved in the crash. This was the first time since 2017 that a mock crash has been organized at Pentucket.

Students AnnaRose Bissett, Lily McIntyre, Fiona Moore, Narjis Musa, James Nightingale and Mason Skinner participated as actors while their classmates watched in silence. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the high school, where two previously damaged vehicles were arranged in front of the school. A hearse from Rogers & Sons Family Funeral Home in Merrimac departed with the body of the student victim.

Cataldo and Atlantic Ambulance, which provide ambulance services to West Newbury, assisted with the event. Cataldo’s Director of Education Scott Meagher narrated the mock crash.

Following the mock crash, students from SADD led an assembly in the school’s auditorium to warn their classmates of the dangers of drinking and driving and driving distracted. The assembly was led by SADD student officers Lisibel Soto and James Nightingale, Kira Dolan, Lily McIntyre and Brie Brancato.