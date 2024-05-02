Grandchild Won’t Sleep ‘in the Hallway;’ Haverhill’s McGonagle Jokes ‘That’s How I Grew Up’

Glenn Belanger, a longtime Haverhill resident, received approval this week to begin work on a small bedroom addition after a process he described as long and frustrating.

“I’m here tonight to ask your permission to allow me to put this little bedroom on so my granddaughter doesn’t have to live in the hallway, basically,” he said at a City Council hearing Tuesday.

Citing approval from the city’s departments, no councilors objected. Councilor Michael S. McGonagle said he did not think any child should grow up in a hallway, adding, “that’s how I grew up, so”—he was cut off by surprised laughter from the other councilors and Belanger. Later, Council President Thomas J. Sullivan joked, “No child should sleep in a hallway, as evidenced by Councilor McGonagle,” resulting in more laughter.

Belanger introduced himself as a disabled veteran who has raised a family at 145 Elliott St. over the last 46 years, adding “I just want to go over what I’ve been going through in the last three years in the city.”

He had no problems building a small apartment on the property for his daughter back in 2021. He explained, “My daughter and her husband moved in and, along the way, a little child was brought into the world and, unfortunately, having a king-sized bed in this very small bedroom, they can’t put the crib in the bedroom.”

When he tried to build another room for the child, it appeared initially to go as smoothly as the first project. He met with a building inspector and paid for a building permit. But when he began the required environmental review, he learned from Environmental Health Technician Robert E. Moore Jr. that his zoning changed in 2023. He said he had to pay $4,000 to have a new drainage system installed before the Conservation Commission, a body Moore works with, would sign off on his plans.

Moore told WHAV the water department and Conservation Commission review zoning, which is why the change might not have been mentioned in Belanger’s initial meeting about the project. He also emphasized that property owners’ “methods” to satisfy zoning requirements and “their costs” are not selected by the city.

He said, “The water that comes down Elliott Street, some of that water, on a heavy rain storm, goes straight through into my garage, and the street is unbelievably torn up. There’s no gutters. There’s no runoff. There’s nothing along the street at all.”

He added he feels he is being penalized by the city, emphasizing his longtime residency. McGonagle offered a few careful words about Moore.

“I know from experience from both sides that Rob Moore is very thorough and very good at what he does and we’re lucky to have him,” McGonagle said. He paused, before continuing, “Of course, years ago, when we were dealing with him, I didn’t like him so much, but he’s great at what he—”

With everyone chuckling, Belanger interjected, “Well now you see where I’m going.”

McGonagle continued, “Yeah exactly, but you know what, he keeps us safe and he does the right thing, and we’re lucky to have him.”