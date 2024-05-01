River Bards Spotlight Teen Poets Tonight in Downtown Haverhill

Haverhill High School Poetry and Spoken Word Club students will share their talents at a special open mic event hosted by the River Bards poetry group.

The teens, who write poetry and prose, are the featured performers at the May meeting of the River Bards, a group of local poets who delight in shining a light on literary arts.

Twice a year, the Bards gather at HC Media, which records the night’s performances for broadcast.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Poetry Club students will open the meeting with readings. Those who are interested in sharing during the open mic portion of the event can sign up on a sheet that will be provided, then wait for their names to be called. The stage will go dark no later than 8:30 p.m.

It all happens at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., in Haverhill. Parking is available at the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck across the street.