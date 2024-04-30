Red Cross, Haverhill Fire Department Partner to Install Free Smoke Alarms

Haverhill is one of only five communities statewide where Red Cross volunteers and members of the Fire Department will work together to “Sound the Alarm and Save” a Life by helping families develop escape plans, install smoke alarms or both in local homes.

To participate, either by volunteering or by registering to receive up to three residential smoke alarms and/or training on how to respond if a smoke alarm sounds, visit SoundTheAlarm.org/ma or call 800-564-1234.

Deliveries and home visits to devise escape and safety plans will take place Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.