Members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce are celebrating Cinco de Mayo this Friday with a Business After Hours night at Liquor Warehouse.

There will be a tasting of tequilas and mezcals.

The event takes place Friday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m., at Liquor Warehouse, 64 Locust St., Haverhill. Admission is free, but open only for those age 21 and up. No reservations are required.