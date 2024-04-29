Sullivan to Head Up Back-Office, Retail Operations at Both Newburyport and Pentucket Banks

Keri Sullivan was recently named senior vice president, director of operations and customer service by River Run Bancorp, MHC.

She is responsible for strategic direction and oversight of all back-office and retail operations for both Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank. The Operations Department consists of consumer loan servicing, residential and commercial loan servicing, deposit operations including EFT and payment processing, consumer digital banking operations, treasury services operations and the service center. The service center is the contact center for both banks and includes all forms of customer contact such as calls, emails, chats, texts and ATM live banker support, as well as consumer processing.

Sullivan, of Newburyport, has more than 25 years of banking experience most recently as senior vice president, director of operations at Newburyport Bank where she began her career as a teller. She attended Northeastern University and UMass Lowell for Business Management and graduated from the New England School of Financial Studies at Babson College and Center for Creative Leadership in Charlotte, N.C. Sullivan has been a longtime volunteer in youth sports and previously served as president of the Newburyport Youth Hockey League board of directors.