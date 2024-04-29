Pentucket Regional Schools Offer Free Community Concerts During May and June

Pentucket Regional School District is gearing up for its spring season of free concerts for the community.

Pentucket’s Cafe Jazz features special guest saxophonist Mike Tucker performing the music of Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins and Charles Mingus among many others Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m., in the school dining commons. The cafeteria will be transformed into an intimate jazz club with a coffee and treats.

The spring arts reception features visual art and video from middle and high students with an announcement of the student whose work will be accepted into the permanent collection. It takes place Tuesday, May 21, from 6-7:15 p.m., in the dining commons.

Freaky Friday The Musical is presented Friday, June 7, 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 8, at 2 and 7 p.m., at the school auditorium. Tickets available online at prsd.ludus.com.

Other events are the Strings Jamboree, Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m., in the auditorium; Band Jamboree, Tuesday, May 14, 7 p.m., in the gym; Choirs Jamboree, Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m., in the auditorium; and Bands and Percussion Concert, Tuesday, May 21, 7 p.m., in the auditorium.